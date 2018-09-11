 India start with win in Polish boxing tournament | other sports | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 11, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

India start with win in Polish boxing tournament

Lovlina Borgohain prevailed 4-1 in the welterweight (69kg) category contest Monday night against Azizova, a silver-medallist at the Nation’s Cup earlier this year besides a bronze-winner at the Russian national championships.

other sports Updated: Sep 11, 2018 13:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Boxing,Lovlina Borgohain,International Silesian Championship
Lovlina Borgohain will next be up against Czech Republic’s Martina Schmoranzova.(Twitter)

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain defeated Russia’s Elmira Azizova in the opening round of the 13th International Silesian Championship for women being held in Gliwice, Poland.

Borgohain prevailed 4-1 in the welterweight (69kg) category contest Monday night against Azizova, a silver-medallist at the Nation’s Cup earlier this year besides a bronze-winner at the Russian national championships.

Borgohain will next be up against Czech Republic’s Martina Schmoranzova.

The Indian boxer is a gold-medallist from the India Open and a bronze-winner from the Ulaanbaatar Cup in Mongolia, earlier this year.

India have sent a reasonably strong team for the tournament, which is being competed among boxers from 21 countries, including England, Kazakhstan, France Germany and Ukraine.

The Indian team for the event is a mix of youth and experience, featuring veterans like the celebrated M C Mary Kom (48kg) and L Sarita Devi (60kg) along with up-and-coming names such as former youth world champion Shashi Chopra (57kg) and Asian youth champion Manisha (54kg).

Manisha also claimed a silver at the youth world championships last month in Hungary.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 13:27 IST

tags

more from other sports