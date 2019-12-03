e-paper
Indian athletes win 4 medals in 1500m races of SAG

The Indians bagged the gold and silver in the men’s the 1500m besides winning the silver and bronze in the women’s 1500m event.

other-sports Updated: Dec 03, 2019 15:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kathmandu
India’s athletes continued their fine show at the 13th South Asian Games by adding four medals, including a gold in men’s 1500m race at the Dasarath Stadium here on Tuesday. The Indians bagged the gold and silver in the men’s the 1500m besides winning the silver and bronze in the women’s 1500m event. Ajay Kumar Saro won the gold in men’s 1500m with a timing of 3.54.18 seconds while Ajeet Kumar clinched the silver by clocking 3.57.18s. The bronze went to Tanka Karki (3.50.20s) of Nepal.

Earlier in the day, India’s Chanda (4.34.51s) clinched the silver medal in the women’s 1500m event while compatriot Chitra Palakeez (4.35.46s) settled for the bronze. The gold in this event was bagged by Sri Lanka’s Uda Kuburalage (4.34.34s).

The Indians have so far accumulated 21 medals, including six gold, 11 silver and four bronze. The country is currently second in the medals tally behind hosts Nepal (28 medals).

