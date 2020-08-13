e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Indian badminton player Sikki Reddy, physiotherapist Kiran C test positive for Covid-19

Indian badminton player Sikki Reddy, physiotherapist Kiran C test positive for Covid-19

Women’s doubles specialist Sikki and Kiran, who have been attending the national camp at the academy, are both asymptomatic, according to a SAI statement.

other-sports Updated: Aug 13, 2020 20:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad
Indian badminton player Sikki Reddy.
Indian badminton player Sikki Reddy.(Getty Images)
         

Shuttler N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist Kiran C have tested positive for Covid-19 at the ongoing national camp, forcing the closure of the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad for sanitisation, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Thursday.

Women’s doubles specialist Sikki and Kiran, who have been attending the national camp at the academy, are both asymptomatic, according to a SAI statement.

They had undergone the SAI’s mandatory Covid-19 test for players, coaches and support staff before the start of training on August 7 at the facility.

“SAI’s mandatory Covid test was given to all athletes, coaches, support staff and administrative staff at the badminton national camp, and two campers have tested positive for Covid-19,” chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said.

“All necessary precautions as per protocol are being taken so that players can come back for training safely and as soon as possible.”

Both Sikki and Kiran are from Hyderabad and have been attending the camp from their homes. The academy has been closed down for sanitisation and all primary contacts of Sikki and Kiran are undergoing the RT PCR test again.

The badminton camp was allowed by SAI for eight Olympic hopefuls, including Rio Games silver-medallist and world champion P V Sindhu, following the approval from the Telangana government on August 1.

Six Indian men’s hockey team players, including skipper Manpreet Singh, had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru.

tags
top news
Ashok Gehlot counters BJP, says will seek trust vote. House meets tomorrow
Ashok Gehlot counters BJP, says will seek trust vote. House meets tomorrow
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
Don’t read too much into it, says Pak army on Gen Bajwa’s Saudi mission
Don’t read too much into it, says Pak army on Gen Bajwa’s Saudi mission
‘Truly historic moment’: Trump announces peace agreement between Israel and UAE
‘Truly historic moment’: Trump announces peace agreement between Israel and UAE
Covid-19 vaccine production may start in early 2021, says AstraZeneca
Covid-19 vaccine production may start in early 2021, says AstraZeneca
No objection if SC transfers Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI: Rhea Chakraborty
No objection if SC transfers Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI: Rhea Chakraborty
Three-day old baby in Tripura dies after swab taken for Covid-19 test, govt orders probe
Three-day old baby in Tripura dies after swab taken for Covid-19 test, govt orders probe
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In