Indonesia Open: Srikanth Kidambi loses to Ng Ka Long Angus in straight sets

Indian shuttler Srikanth Kidambi was knocked out of the Indonesia Open tournament after he faced a 17-21, 19-21 defeat at the hands of Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus in Jakarta on Thursday.

The match did not witness absolute domination from any of the players. However, Long Angus outperformed Kidambi in both the sets.

In the opening set, Long Angus registered a 17-21 win over the world number 9. However, Kidambi had the opportunity to secure a victory in the second set and take the match to the third set. But he faced a 19-21 defeat and consequently, was beaten in straight games.

Earlier, PV Sindhu advanced to the quarter-finals after she vanquished Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt by 21-14, 17-21, 21-11. Sindhu, the world’s number five, will now play second-ranked Japanese Nozomi Okuhara in the quarter-final contest on July 19.

Moreover, in the men’s doubles, the Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to Indonesia’s MF Gideon and KS Sukamuljo 21-15, 21-14.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 22:35 IST