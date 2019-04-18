Today in New Delhi, India
IOC pledge 500,000 euros to help ensure Notre Dame ready for Paris 2024

The IOC’s contribution joins donations totalling 850 million euros made since the landmark was gutted by fire on Monday evening.

Paris
Smoke rises from the burning spire on the roof at the Notre-Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out, in Paris, France April 15, 2019. Picture taken April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau - RC198DB5D280(REUTERS)

The International Olympic Committee on Thursday pledged 500,000 euros ($562,0000 to help ensure Notre Dame is restored in time for the 2024 Paris Games.

“The aim of completing the reconstruction in time for Paris 2024 will be an extra motivation for all of us,” IOC president Thomas Bach told 2024 Games chief Thomas Estanguet in a letter.

“All the Olympic movement and in particular the IOC have been extremely touched by the instantaneous connection the French have made between Notre Dame cathedral and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” he wrote.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 18:53 IST

