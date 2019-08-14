e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019

IWF provisionally suspends five Russian weightlifters for doping violations

The five suspended athletes are 2012 Olympics bronze medallist Ruslan Albegov, 2013 women’s world champion Tima Turieva, David Bedzhanyan, Oleg Chen and Egor Klimonov.

other-sports Updated: Aug 14, 2019 12:41 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
File image - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, Ruslan Albegov of Russia competes during men's over 105-kg weightlifting competition.
File image - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, Ruslan Albegov of Russia competes during men's over 105-kg weightlifting competition.(AP)
         

Five Russian weightlifters have been provisionally suspended for potential doping violations based on data retrieved from a Moscow laboratory, the sport’s governing body has said.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) said it suspended the athletes “in view of the severity of the asserted anti-doping rule violations and compelling nature of the evidence” it received from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The five suspended athletes are 2012 Olympics bronze medallist Ruslan Albegov, 2013 women’s world champion Tima Turieva, David Bedzhanyan, Oleg Chen and Egor Klimonov.

“The IWF regrets these additional cases of doping in our sport from some years ago,” IWF President Tamas Ajan said in a statement https://www.iwf.net/2019/08/13/iwf-opens-disciplinary-proceedings-5-athletes-basis-investigations-russian-doping-scheme.

“We note without any satisfaction that weightlifting was far from the only sport to have been affected by the extensive and historical Russian doping revealed by whistleblowers, the media and WADA.

“We can be satisfied, however, that the IWF has shown once again our determination to protect clean sport and promote clean athletes. We have not shown any hesitation in taking the right decisions.”

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 12:40 IST

tags
more from other sports
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesHappy Independence Day 2019KashmirChandrayaan 2Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019Delhi PoliceAshes 2019 2nd TestDelhi Metro
    don't miss