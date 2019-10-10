e-paper
Jamuna Boro storms into semis, confirms third medal for India at World Championships 2019

The Indian pugilist defeated fourth-seed Yuliya Apanasovich of Belarus to assure herself of at least a bronze medal in the day.

other-sports Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jamuna Boro
Jamuna Boro (AIBA)
         

Jamuna Boro reached 54 kg semifinal at World Boxing Championships on Thursday, confirming India’s third medal in the tournament. The Indian pugilist defeated fourth-seed Yuliya Apanasovich of Belarus by a split verdict 4-1 to assure herself of at least a bronze medal in the day. Boro had outpunched fifth-seeded Algerian Ouidad Sfouh, an African Games gold-medallist, in a unanimous verdict, to make it to the quarters.

This will be India’s third medal confirmation in the day. Earlier, Mary Kom defeated Colombia’s Valencia Victoria via a unanimous 5-0 verdict to reach the final four.

Later, the debutant Manju Rani defeated top-seeded Kim Hyang Mi of North Korea via a split verdict 4-1 to make it into the semis.

Kavita Chahal was the the other Indian who had made it to last-eight stage, but lost to Belarus’ Katsiaryna Kavaleva in +81kg heavyweight category via a split 4:1 verdict.

Meanwhile, Mary Kom who would be up against European Championship and European Games gold-medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey has been seeded second in the draw, said that she is focusing on winning her 7th gold medal. “I have never fought her but then I fought my past two rivals also for the first time here. It doesn’t bother me. But as I always say, I will try my best, but the results is not in my hands,” she said referring to her pre-tournament assertion that she would only focus on performance, not the result.

“I know a lot is expected of me, I would give my all, the job is only half done. I hope to get a gold,” she added.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 16:46 IST

