Jamuna Boro storms into semis, confirms third medal for India at World Championships 2019

other-sports

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:51 IST

Jamuna Boro reached 54 kg semifinal at World Boxing Championships on Thursday, confirming India’s third medal in the tournament. The Indian pugilist defeated fourth-seed Yuliya Apanasovich of Belarus by a split verdict 4-1 to assure herself of at least a bronze medal in the day. Boro had outpunched fifth-seeded Algerian Ouidad Sfouh, an African Games gold-medallist, in a unanimous verdict, to make it to the quarters.

This will be India’s third medal confirmation in the day. Earlier, Mary Kom defeated Colombia’s Valencia Victoria via a unanimous 5-0 verdict to reach the final four.

Later, the debutant Manju Rani defeated top-seeded Kim Hyang Mi of North Korea via a split verdict 4-1 to make it into the semis.

Kavita Chahal was the the other Indian who had made it to last-eight stage, but lost to Belarus’ Katsiaryna Kavaleva in +81kg heavyweight category via a split 4:1 verdict.

Meanwhile, Mary Kom who would be up against European Championship and European Games gold-medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey has been seeded second in the draw, said that she is focusing on winning her 7th gold medal. “I have never fought her but then I fought my past two rivals also for the first time here. It doesn’t bother me. But as I always say, I will try my best, but the results is not in my hands,” she said referring to her pre-tournament assertion that she would only focus on performance, not the result.

“I know a lot is expected of me, I would give my all, the job is only half done. I hope to get a gold,” she added.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 16:46 IST