Javelin thrower Davinder Singh Kang may get life ban for failed dope test

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 14:27 IST

Davinder Singh Kang could face a life ban or a suspension lasting eight years after the Indian javelin thrower failed a dope Test. A banned ‘specified substance’ dexamethasone – glucocorticoids was found in his urine sample, as per a report in the Times of India, and Kang has been served the AAF (adverse analytical finding) notice by the NADA (National Anti-Doping Agency) regarding the same.

This is the second strike for Kang, who has accepted optional provisional suspension. He was let off for testing positive for Marijuana in March of 2018, and could now face a severe punishment, the call regarding which is expected to be taken by NADA’s disciplinary Panel.

What could further land Kang in trouble is that he did not have a mandatory ‘Therapeutic Use Exemption’ (TUE), which is needed to justify the presence of dexamethasone. A dope control form is allotted to athletes and although Kang had described the medicines recommended to him, the fact that he did not attain the TUE for it has put him in hot waters. He had left the NIS Patiala Camp a week ago after instructions from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Kang won the bronze medal at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships with a throw of 83.29m, and at the World Championships in Athletics in August same year, the 31-year-old became the first Indian to qualify for the final of the javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships with a throw of 84.22m. It was the seventh best mark in the qualification round.