Home / Other Sports / Joshua has ‘lost close ones’ due to coronavirus

Joshua has ‘lost close ones’ due to coronavirus

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua revealed he has “lost close ones” due to the coronavirus. Joshua’s title defence against IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev was scheduled for June.

other-sports Updated: Apr 02, 2020 10:28 IST
AFP
AFP
London
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua(Twitter)
         

But the Briton's bout is set to be rescheduled due to the pandemic.

But the Briton’s bout is set to be rescheduled due to the pandemic.

“Wherever you are in the world I’m just checking in personally for everyone to just say, I hope you were well I will keep it safe,” Joshua, 30, said on his YouTube channel.

“I’ve lost no one immediate to me. But I’ve lost close ones from my boxing gym, close friends and friends of friends. And it gets serious when it starts coming closer to home.”Joshua, the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion, admitted he is missing his daily routine while he stays in lockdown.

“I would love to be out there right now doing the most on my dirt bikes, meeting up with my boys, sparring, going down to the boxing gym. Even a rebel like me is trying to follow some guidelines to do the right thing,” he said.

