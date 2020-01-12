e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Other Sports / Kenya’s Rhonex Kipruto breaks 10k world record in Valencia

Kenya’s Rhonex Kipruto breaks 10k world record in Valencia

The astonishing run by Kipruto also included him breaking the 5km road world record after he crossed the halfway point of the 10km race in 13:18.

other-sports Updated: Jan 12, 2020 18:53 IST
AFP
AFP
Valencia
File image of Rhonex Kipruto
File image of Rhonex Kipruto (Twitter image)
         

Kenya’s Rhonex Kipruto set a new 10km road world record of 26 minutes 24 seconds in Valencia on Sunday. Kipruto bettered the previous fastest time set by Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei, also in Valencia last month, by 14 seconds. Both times are pending official ratification.

The astonishing run by Kipruto also included him breaking the 5km road world record after he crossed the halfway point of the 10km race in 13:18.

Kipruto came close to breaking the 10km world record when he registered 26:44 in Prague in September 2018.

The 20-year-old won a bronze medal at the World Championships in Qatar last year.

His compatriot Bernard Kimeli came second in Valencia, finishing less than a minute behind in 27:12. Switzerland’s Julien Wanders was third with a time of 27:13.

tags
top news
Naval light combat aircraft takes off from INS Vikramaditya for first time
Naval light combat aircraft takes off from INS Vikramaditya for first time
‘Shenanigans of Left-wing activists’: Academics to PM over campus violence
‘Shenanigans of Left-wing activists’: Academics to PM over campus violence
Amit Shah throws a challenge to Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee over CAA
Amit Shah throws a challenge to Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee over CAA
First lunar tourist searches for girlfriend to fly with him to moon
First lunar tourist searches for girlfriend to fly with him to moon
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
India declares state mourning on Monday in view of demise of Oman’s Sultan
India declares state mourning on Monday in view of demise of Oman’s Sultan
‘I repeat, CAA not to revoke anyone’s citizenship’: PM Modi at Belur Math
‘I repeat, CAA not to revoke anyone’s citizenship’: PM Modi at Belur Math
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports