KLM Open: Shubhankar, Bhullar to lead Indian challenge in Amsterdam

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 17:35 IST

Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will spearhead India’s challenge in the in the KLM Open golf tournament starting from Thursday in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The euro 2,000,000 tournament, which is a European Tour event, will take place for the first time at the International golf course in Amsterdam.

Shubhankar, who rallied against adverse weather conditions to finish a respectable tied-51 at the 148th Open Championship at Portrush, Northern Ireland in July this year, will look to build on his momentum.

Bhullar, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back from his disappointing outing at the Omega European Masters, where he finished at tied 127 earlier this month.

They will be joined by defending champion Wu Ashun, looking to make it two in a row.

Last year’s runner-up, Chris Wood too would be looking to go the distance this time around, following a considerable period on the sidelines.

England’s Sam Horsfield has bagged two top 10s in his last four starts and will definitely be a contender at the KLM Open 2019.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 17:34 IST