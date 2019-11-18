e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Korea Masters: Saina Nehwal withdraws, Kidambi Srikanth eyes good show

It was his first appearance at the last four stage since the India Open and the Indian ace would look to continue the good run when he opens against Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki Vincent in the men’s singles.

other-sports Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Gwangju (Korea)
A file photo of Saina Nehwal.
A file photo of Saina Nehwal.(AP)
         

Back in form after a string of below-par performances, Kidambi Srikanth would look for another good outing while Saina Nehwal pulled out of the Korea Masters World Tour Super 300 tournament, which starts with the qualifiers here on Tuesday.

After going through a tough phase since his final finish at India Open this year, Srikanth boosted his confidence with a semifinal appearance at the Hong Kong Open last week.

It was his first appearance at the last four stage since the India Open and the Indian ace would look to continue the good run when he opens against Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki Vincent in the men’s singles.

Overall, world number 13 Srikanth enjoys a 10-3 head-to-head record against Wong Wing Ki, who is on a comeback trail after suffering the personal tragedy of losing his father in August.

World number 9 Saina, who has made early exits in a series of tournaments recently, decided to skip the event but she is likely to feature at the Syed Modi International World Tour Super 300 in Lucknow next week.

With Saina’s withdrawal, there is no Indian participation in women’s singles.

Among other Indians in the fray, world number 16 Sameer Verma will take on top seed Chinese Shi Yu Qi in the opening round, while his elder brother Sourabh Verma will face a qualifier.

For Sameer, it will be his third meeting with Shi Yu Qi this year and seventh overall. The Indian has lost five times with his only success against the Chinese coming at the Denmark Open last year.

Subhankar Dey, who had claimed the SaarLorLux Open last year, will need to fight it out against Olympic champion and second seed Chen Long of China.

The world number 44 Indian had lost to the Chinese at the Swiss Open this year in their only career meeting. No Indian is taking part in any doubles competition.

tags
top news
In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi praises NCP and BJD, slips in a dig at Congress
In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi praises NCP and BJD, slips in a dig at Congress
In Shiv Sena’s new swipe at BJP, Maharashtra Governor is ‘king’
In Shiv Sena’s new swipe at BJP, Maharashtra Governor is ‘king’
‘Achha?’: Sharad Pawar’s cryptic reply on tie-up with Shiv Sena  
‘Achha?’: Sharad Pawar’s cryptic reply on tie-up with Shiv Sena  
‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Winter session: Cong slams Centre over J&K, Gandhi family SPG cover removal
Winter session: Cong slams Centre over J&K, Gandhi family SPG cover removal
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News

other sports