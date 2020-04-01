e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Lakers players all free of Covid-19 symptoms

Lakers players all free of Covid-19 symptoms

“All Lakers players are currently symptom-free of COVID-19. The team will continue to follow the health and safety guidelines set by government officials, the Lakers and the NBA,” the team announced.

other-sports Updated: Apr 01, 2020 08:58 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
The team revealed Tuesday that all players are symptom-free after a completing a 14-day period of home isolation
The team revealed Tuesday that all players are symptom-free after a completing a 14-day period of home isolation(USA TODAY Sports)
         

Two weeks after news broke that a pair of Los Angeles Lakers players tested positive for COVID-19, the team revealed Tuesday that all players are symptom-free after a completing a 14-day period of home isolation.

“All Lakers players are currently symptom-free of COVID-19. The team will continue to follow the health and safety guidelines set by government officials, the Lakers and the NBA,” the team announced.

On March 19, two Lakers players reportedly tested positive for the virus, though their identities were never made public. The team originally got its players tested after four players on the Brooklyn Nets tested positive. The Lakers played the Nets on March 10. The next day, the NBA announced it was suspending games indefinitely.

ESPN reported that 14 of the 17 players on the Lakers’ roster (including those on two-way contracts) were tested, and that the tests did not require the players to get out of their vehicles.

“The thing I think people aren’t realizing is how serious of an ordeal this is and that it’s not to be taken lightly,” Lakers guard Alex Caruso told ESPN last week. “Everybody said the test is uncomfortable, and it pretty much was. They just stuck a Q-tip through your nose to the back of your mouth.”

Earlier Tuesday, the NBA, players and 2K Sports announced a 16-player NBA 2K20 tournament to begin play Friday. Among them is Kevin Durant, one of the Nets players who tested positive for COVID-19.

ESPN also reported earlier in the day that the NBA and players union are discussing plans for withholding player pay should any regular-season games be canceled.

top news
Markaz leadership resisted, then NSA Ajit Doval dropped by at 2 am
Markaz leadership resisted, then NSA Ajit Doval dropped by at 2 am
Screen Jamaat foreigners, deport those found free of Covid-19: Govt to states
Screen Jamaat foreigners, deport those found free of Covid-19: Govt to states
Tax regime and other changes which will come into effect from April 1
Tax regime and other changes which will come into effect from April 1
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Covid-19 pandemic most challenging crisis since WWII: UN chief
Covid-19 pandemic most challenging crisis since WWII: UN chief
Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76
Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Best sedans in India under Rs 10 lakh: From 2020 Verna to Ciaz
Best sedans in India under Rs 10 lakh: From 2020 Verna to Ciaz
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports