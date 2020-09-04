e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Lewis Hamilton opens up about difficult days and loneliness

Lewis Hamilton opens up about difficult days and loneliness

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver had posted a message on social media earlier explaining how there were two sides to him, one the “cut-throat hungry racer” and another who was “figuring life out, day by day”.

other-sports Updated: Sep 04, 2020 12:22 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuterss
Lewis Hamilton speaks
Lewis Hamilton speaks(Getty Images)
         

Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton spoke on Thursday of loneliness and the “difficult days” of racing in a COVID-19 bubble, but said it was important to be open about it.

The six-time champion, one of the world’s highest paid athletes, has won five of seven races in a rescheduled season that started only in July due to the pandemic. The 35-year-old Mercedes driver had posted a message on social media earlier explaining how there were two sides to him, one the “cut-throat hungry racer” and another who was “figuring life out, day by day”.

Hamilton explained that he was having difficult days, particularly in the bubble all teams have to operate in at races without spectators. Asked at the Italian Grand Prix about those comments, and his reference to loneliness, the Briton said he was just being honest.

“I think as competitors, it’s not the first thing you think of doing, being open and expressing yourself,” he told reporters in a video conference at Monza. “But I think it’s really important, more important than what’s happening here.”

Hamilton said he wanted to create parallels fans could relate to, since they could not experience what it was like to drive his car. “We arrive, and you’re on the TV for three days and it all looks pretty good, but the fact is you only see the tip of the iceberg. There’s all the stuff that goes on in the background,” he added. “So that’s what I was just trying to convey — that’s it’s OK to have the difficult days, they’re the growing days.”

Hamilton, who is two wins away from equalling Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of 91, said the pandemic had at least given him time to focus on communication and having a deeper relationship with his family.

tags
top news
Security along LAC enhanced, situation delicate and serious, says Army chief Naravane
Security along LAC enhanced, situation delicate and serious, says Army chief Naravane
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
9 dead, several injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore
9 dead, several injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore
Link between drug peddlers, Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother: NCB
Link between drug peddlers, Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother: NCB
SC issues notice to CBSE on plea seeking cancellation of compartment exam
SC issues notice to CBSE on plea seeking cancellation of compartment exam
‘Never lose respect for your khaki uniform’: PM Modi interacts with IPS probationers
‘Never lose respect for your khaki uniform’: PM Modi interacts with IPS probationers
Kangana Ranaut’s PoK remark: MNS warns against defaming Mumbai Police
Kangana Ranaut’s PoK remark: MNS warns against defaming Mumbai Police
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In