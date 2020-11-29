e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Lewis Hamilton wins crash-hit Bahrain Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton wins crash-hit Bahrain Grand Prix

The win, from pole position, was the 95th of seven times world champion Hamilton’s career and came with the safety car leading the field to the chequered flag.

other-sports Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 23:09 IST
Reuters
Reuters
MANAMA
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after winning the race.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after winning the race.(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Lewis Hamilton won the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday after French driver Romain Grosjean had a miraculous escape from a fiery first lap crash that ripped his car in two.

The win, from pole position, was the 95th of seven times world champion Hamilton’s career and came with the safety car leading the field to the chequered flag.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished second with Thai teammate Alexander Albon completing the podium in the floodlit race at Sakhir after Racing Point’s Sergio Perez suffered a late engine failure.

Hamilton, who clinched the title in Turkey two weeks ago, has now won the last five races and 11 of the 15 so far this season.

tags
top news
Amit Shah at JP Nadda’s residence as BJP brass meets to discuss farmers’ protest
Amit Shah at JP Nadda’s residence as BJP brass meets to discuss farmers’ protest
Viral video: Gehlot calls Dotasra for discussion, BJP demands CM’s resignation
Viral video: Gehlot calls Dotasra for discussion, BJP demands CM’s resignation
Search teams locate debris of Navy’s MiG-29K, pilot still missing
Search teams locate debris of Navy’s MiG-29K, pilot still missing
Farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns
Farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
India rejects Pak-sponsored references to Kashmir issue in OIC resolutions
India rejects Pak-sponsored references to Kashmir issue in OIC resolutions
Farmers call Burari protest site ‘open jail’, block 5 entry points to Delhi
Farmers call Burari protest site ‘open jail’, block 5 entry points to Delhi
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In