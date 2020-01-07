Lifter Sarbjeet banned for 4 years

other-sports

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:33 IST

Sarbjeet Kaur, who won the 71kg event at the women’s national weightlifting championships in February last year, has been slapped a ban for doping, the National Anti Doping Agency said on Tuesday.

The Punjab lifter’s test sample was collected by NADA at the nationals in Visakhapatnam and the final decision was announced at the end of the inquiry procedure.

“The Anti-Doping disciplinary panel found weightlifter Sarbjeet Kaur guilty of anti-doping rule violation. She has been imposed a penalty of ineligibility for a period of 4 years. Kaur was tested positive earlier following intake of prohibited non-specified substance,” it said in a statement.