Losing in finals won’t come again to me, says PV Sindhu after BWF Finals win

A relieved P V Sindhu let out a joyous scream when she finally laid her hands on a gold medal by claiming the World Tour Finals with a win over 2017 world champion Nozomi Okuhara here Sunday.

With the straight-game victory, coming after seven straight finals losses, Sindhu became the first Indian to achieve the feat.

Sindhu has been asked the question about not being able to perform well in the finals and now the 23 year old was now relieved that question would not be coming her way.

“Somewhere, every time people have been asking the same question. I think the question won’t come again to me, asking why all the time I lose in the finals,” said Sindhu after the match. “I can say now that I have won the gold and I am really very proud of it.”

Playing her third successive season-ending finale, Sindhu, who had lost in the summit clash to another Japanese, Akane Yamaguchi, to settle for a silver in the last edition, prevailed 21-19 21-17 in a match that lasted an hour and two minutes.

“No words, it’s been a wonderful tournament for me and it’s also the year end. I am really very proud,” she said. “The year has ended on a beautiful note, I would like to thank each and every body for supporting me, showing me the love. The fans coming here to Guangzhou is fantastic. I’d also like to thank my coaches, physios and sponsors.”

Sindhu was also full of praise for her opponent, Nozomi Okuhara, also adding that it has been a great tournament for her.

“Even Nozomi played really well. Year before last I lost in the semis, last year I was runner-up and this time I am the winner... it’s definitely a beautiful tournament for me. In the league matches I won all three and then the semis and final as well.

“[The final] was a very good match, each point was very important for us and there were long rallies. Even when I was leading, she kept coming back and fought hard. Sometimes I was remembering about the previous finals but I just thought that’s not the time for it, and started to focus again. It feels fantastic.

Responding to the question about this being her best performance, this is what Sindhu said,

“Whenever I play against Okuhara or Yamaguchi, I never think it’s going to be easy. Every time we go into the court, it’s going to be tough. Today each point was important, we had (rallies of) 30 strokes, 40 strokes. It’s not easy to play against the Japanese. Okuhara played well but I just gave 100% and played all out today.”

Next on the agenda for PV Sindhu is the Premier Badminton League, which begins on 22nd December.

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 14:11 IST