e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Manju Rani enters World boxing quarters

The next round will not be that easy as Rani faces 2018 bronze-medallist and top seed Kim Hyang Mi of South Korea. A semi-final spot will ensure a medal for Rani.

other-sports Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
India's Manju Rani (48kg) advances to quarterfinals after winning a bout against Venezuela's Rojas Tayonis Cedeno during World Women's Boxing Championships.
India's Manju Rani (48kg) advances to quarterfinals after winning a bout against Venezuela's Rojas Tayonis Cedeno during World Women's Boxing Championships.(PTI)
         

Competing in a category that MC Mary Kom has made her own, Manju Rani must have felt the pressure while entering the ring. But the World Championships debutant did not show any nerves as she demolished Venezuela’s Rojas Tayonis Cedeno 5-0 to enter the quarter-finals of light flyweight category (48kg) in Ulan-Ude, Russia.

Rani said she just wanted to give it her all. “The pressure was there as Mary didi has won so many medals for India in this category. But it was also a motivation to not let her down. I wanted to give everything to win a medal for my country,” she said.

However, the next round will not be that easy as Rani faces 2018 bronze-medallist and top seed Kim Hyang Mi of South Korea. A semi-final spot will ensure a medal for Rani.

The Haryana girl has quickly made an impact since changing her state and playing for Punjab. She made the switch as she felt she was not getting her due in Haryana.

“I was not able to win medals all the while I was playing for Haryana. When I switched to Punjab last year, it turned my fortunes as I started doing well in domestic circuit and got noticed. Last year, I won three international medals and made my world cup debut in a year’s time,” she said.

She won the national title in 48kg early this year and never looked back. This year, she has won silver in Strandza besides bronze at Thailand Open and India Open. Hailing from a humble family in Rohtak, Rani lost her father early when she was just 12 but found her calling in boxing.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 22:40 IST

tags
top news
Jammu and Kashmir opens for tourists from Thursday
Jammu and Kashmir opens for tourists from Thursday
Oct 07, 2019 22:31 IST
Trump defends Syria decision, slammed for betraying allied Kurds
Trump defends Syria decision, slammed for betraying allied Kurds
Oct 07, 2019 22:47 IST
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Oct 07, 2019 21:34 IST
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Oct 07, 2019 21:02 IST
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 07, 2019 16:52 IST
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
Oct 07, 2019 22:56 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
Oct 07, 2019 19:25 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
other sports