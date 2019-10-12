India’s appeal turned down, Mary Kom’s World Championships campaign ends with historic 8th medal

other-sports

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:43 IST

Boxer Mary Kom bowed out of World Championships 2019 after losing her 51kg semifinal bout against Turkey’s European Champion Busenaz Cakiroglu via a split verdict 1:4 at Ulan-Ude, in Russia, on Saturday. This is the eight Worlds medal for the Indian pugilist, as she adds a bronze medal to her previous tally of six gold and a silver.

After the bout, India protested the decision, and appealed to take another look at the bout. India had raised a Yellow Card but as per AIBA’s instruction in Team meeting earlier on Saturday; it was informed that protests will be granted only if scores read 3:2/3:1. India’s appeal to protest was hence turned down and the Yellow Card was not accepted by the technical committee. The result will stand same and Mary Kom ends her campaign in the 2019 edition with a Bronze medal.

A disappointed Mary Kom took to Twitter to question the referee. Tagging Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Mary Kom wrote: “How and why. Let the world know how much right and wrong the decision is...”

How and why. Let the world know how much right and wrong the decision is....https://t.co/rtgB1f6PZy. @KirenRijiju @PMOIndia — Mary Kom (@MangteC) October 12, 2019

During the fight, both the boxers seemed hesitant to make the first move in the opening round but Mary Kom had the edge in counter-attacks as Cakiroglu struggled to make her height advantage count.

The second round followed a similar pattern as far as the tactics went but Cakiroglu seemed the sharper of the two. In the final three minutes, both the boxers upped the ante but Cakiroglu became the dominant aggressor eventually.

The Manipuri, in terms of number of medals won, has become numero uno across both the men’s and women’s world championships. Cuban icon Felix Savon is the most successful in the men’s event with seven medals -- six gold and a silver.

Later in the day, World Championship debutant Manju Rani will face Thailand’s Raksat Chuthamat in 48 kg semifinal. It will be followed by Jamuna Boro’s 54 kg semifinal bout against Taiwan’s Hsiao-Wen Huang. In India’s final bout of the day, Lovlina Borgohain will face off against China’s Liu Yang in 69 kg semifinal.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 11:05 IST