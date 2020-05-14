e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Mary Kom expresses gratitude after Delhi Police makes son’s birthday special

Mary Kom expresses gratitude after Delhi Police makes son’s birthday special

Prince, who turned seven, along with his parents, twin elder siblings and younger sister, celebrated his birthday with a team of cops from Tughlaq Road police station

Press Trust of India
File photo of India boxer Mary Kom
File photo of India boxer Mary Kom(IANS)
         

Lockdown is hard on children with little chance of outdoor activity but for six-time world champion and Rajya Sabha MP MC Mary Kom’s youngest son Prince, it was a birthday to remember as a team from Delhi Police came calling to celebrate on Thursday.

Prince, who turned seven, along with his parents, twin elder siblings and younger sister, celebrated his birthday with a team of cops from Tughlaq Road police station led by ACP Pragya Tiwari.

