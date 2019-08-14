Mike Tyson reveals he smokes around Rs 28 lakh worth of weed every month

other-sports

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:53 IST

Former World champion boxer Mike Tyson is known for his brutal bouts inside a professional ring. The heavyweight boxer, whose legendary career was marred with controversies and scandals, gained popularity as “The Baddest Man on the Planet”. The retired boxer has now entered the cannabis business, in California, where smoking marijuana is legal.

In a podcast interview, the 53-year-old revealed that he smokes weed around $40,000, per month which estimates up to Rs 28,00,000 in Indian currency.

In a podcast titled Hot Boxin’, which Tyson co-hosts along with his fellow cannabis advocate, Eben Britton, with special guest rapper Jim Jones, the former boxer revealed the amount of weed the duo smoke in a month.

“What do we smoke a month? It’s about $40,000?” Tyson asked. “We smoke ten tons of weed on the ranch a month,” Britton added. “Ain’t that crazy,” Tyson commented.

“It’s non stop, every second we are smoking...” Britton further said.

Tyson was the first heavweight boxer to hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles simultaneously. He became the youngest heavyweight champion at the age of 20. He went on to win his first 19 professional bouts by knockout or stoppage, 12 out of which were in the first round.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 17:51 IST