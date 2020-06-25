Multiple people in WWE including Renee Young test positive for Covid-19, AEW’s Jon Moxley asked to stay home

other-sports

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 10:55 IST

Recently it was confirmed that WWE had a developmental talent test positive for the novel coronavirus. The company stated that as a precautionary measure they are conducting tests on people who were present at the WWE Performance Center. Now it has been reported that multiple people including an in-ring talent have tested positive for Covid-19.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet has reported that WWE conducted tests this week and when the results came back, it was found several people have Covid-19.

“Pro Wrestling Sheet has learned multiple people in WWE who have been at the Performance Center tested positive for COVID-19 this week, including in-ring talent. While it’s unclear when they were tested exactly, or how many of them were for wrestlers, sources tell us at least three people who had been at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando received positive test results this week,” said the report.

One of the people to test positive is WWE presenter Renee Young, who confirmed on Twitter that she has Covid-19.

“Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone [red heart emoji],” she wrote.

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

Young’s show on Fox ‘WWE Backstage’ has been cancelled while AEW owner Tony Khan has confirmed that Renee’s husband Jon Moxley (AEW World Champion) has been asked to stay home by the doctors.

Jon Moxley can get slammed on a car, crawl through tacks & fall through the stage, but it’s every bit as cool that he came forward & told us he’d had secondhand exposure to COVID. We test everyone here at #AEWDynamite, but Jon protected everyone onsite like the great champ he is — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020

“Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on AEW Dynamite ahead of their title fight,” Tony said on Twitter.

Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez reported that WWE conducted Covid-19 tests on Monday and before taping SmackDown on Friday after a developmental talent was found Covid-19 positive.

WWE hasn’t confirmed the news and more details are awaited.