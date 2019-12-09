e-paper
Narinder Batra meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeks support for hosting 2026 Youth Olympics

Batra, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee, said that one city out of New Delhi, Mumbai and Bhubaneswar will be chosen before presenting the bid. The IOC will then evaluate India’s bid for acceptance or approval.

other-sports Updated: Dec 09, 2019 16:23 IST
PTI
PTI
New Delhi
File image of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra
File image of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra (PTI)
         

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra on Monday met Home Minister Amit Shah to seek government support for hosting the 2026 Youth Olympics. Batra, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee, said that one city out of New Delhi, Mumbai and Bhubaneswar will be chosen before presenting the bid. The IOC will then evaluate India’s bid for acceptance or approval.

The bidding process of the 2026 Youth Olympics is likely to start next year. Batra also discussed with Shah the IOA’s bid to host the 2023 Session of the IOC in Mumbai. An IOC session -- where all the members and officials of the Olympic body will be present -- is a prestigious event and the IOA wanted to host it to coincide with the country’s 75th year of independence.

The IOA chief, who is also the president of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), discussed the hosting of the 2013 Men’s World Cup in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela.

“Hon’ble minister was also updated about preparations and training of the Indian contingent for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” Batra said.

The government’s flagship programme Khelo India Youth Games, Fit India Movement and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme were also discussed during the meeting.

Batra said the home minister was “very receptive and supportive”.

