e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Narsingh Yadav tests positive for COVID on return to mat

Narsingh Yadav tests positive for COVID on return to mat

Narsingh is scheduled to take part in his first international tournament in four years in the Individual World Cup in Belgrade from December 12 to 18 after being named as Jitender Kinha’s replacement in 74kg category.

other-sports Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 21:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Sonepat
Narsingh Pancham Yadav of India celebrates after winning gold in the men's 74KG Wrestling at IG Sports Complex.
Narsingh Pancham Yadav of India celebrates after winning gold in the men's 74KG Wrestling at IG Sports Complex.(Getty Images)
         

Dope-tainted wrestler Narsingh Yadav, gearing up for his first international event after serving a four-year ban, tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday along with Greco-Roman grappler Gurpreet Singh.

Narsingh is scheduled to take part in his first international tournament in four years in the Individual World Cup in Belgrade from December 12 to 18 after being named as Jitender Kinha’s replacement in 74kg category.

Narsingh (74kg category), who became eligible to compete once again in August this year and Gurpreet (77kg) both are asymptomatic, the Sports Authority of India said in a statement.

Besides the wrestling duo, physiotherapist Vishal Rai has also tested positive for the deadly virus.

“All three are asymptomatic and have been moved to Sonepat’s Bhagwan Mahavir Das Hospital as a precautionary measure,” the SAI said.

“The wrestlers had rejoined the national camp in SAI Sonepat after their Diwali break and were in quarantine. As per Standard Operating Procedures established by SAI, they were tested on the 6th day i.e. Friday 27th and their report came today.”Earlier in September, three senior men’s grapplers -- Deepak Punia (86kg), Navin (65kg) and Krishan (125kg) returned positive for the virus after reporting for the camp.

tags
top news
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
‘No power cuts, no communal riots’: KCR’s pitch ahead of Hyderabad civic polls
‘No power cuts, no communal riots’: KCR’s pitch ahead of Hyderabad civic polls
Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says CM Yogi Adityanath
Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says CM Yogi Adityanath
Centre might buy 300-400 mn Covishield vaccine doses by 2021: Poonawalla
Centre might buy 300-400 mn Covishield vaccine doses by 2021: Poonawalla
‘Had good interaction’: PM visits SII to review Covid vaccine development
‘Had good interaction’: PM visits SII to review Covid vaccine development
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
Watch: In J&K, Army soldiers carry new mother on stretcher on snow-covered road
Watch: In J&K, Army soldiers carry new mother on stretcher on snow-covered road
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In