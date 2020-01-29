e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Tokyo Olympics 2020 with a throw of 87.86m

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Tokyo Olympics 2020 with a throw of 87.86m

Neeraj Chopra’s last major international competition was the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games last August where he won gold with a national record of 88.06m.

other-sports Updated: Jan 29, 2020 09:22 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
A file photo of javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.
A file photo of javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. (REUTERS)
         

After recovering from an elbow injury, ace India javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a throw of 87.86m at the Athletics Central North East meeting in South Africa.

This was the Olympic medal hopeful’s first competitive event after recovering from the injury.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) also said that they’ve confirmed with their South African counterparts that it was a ‘recognised international meet’, and hence the Olympic cut has been made.

READ: Simona Halep destroys Anett Kontaveit to reach Australian Open semis

Neeraj’s last major international competition was the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games last August where he won gold with a national record of 88.06m.

The elbow injury had forced Neeraj to miss competitive action for most part of 2019.

He was expected to participate in the National Open Athletics Championship late last year, but the AFI decided to allow Neeraj more time to get competition ready.

tags
top news
‘Running out of food, water’, say Indian students amid virus scare in China
‘Running out of food, water’, say Indian students amid virus scare in China
During budget session, MHA likely to face questions over CAA, nationwide NRC
During budget session, MHA likely to face questions over CAA, nationwide NRC
Three areas budget must focus on to revive economic growth
Three areas budget must focus on to revive economic growth
Body in freezer for 6 yrs, dead godman’s followers believe he’ll return
Body in freezer for 6 yrs, dead godman’s followers believe he’ll return
CIA man ‘Dark Prince’ behind Soleimani attack killed in crash?
CIA man ‘Dark Prince’ behind Soleimani attack killed in crash?
Why nurses at Pakistan hospital looked like ‘hoors’ to Imran Khan
Why nurses at Pakistan hospital looked like ‘hoors’ to Imran Khan
‘Country can’t be divided on basis of religion’: BJP lawmaker opposes CAA
‘Country can’t be divided on basis of religion’: BJP lawmaker opposes CAA
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Union budget 2020Virat KohliCoronavirusDelhi Air qualityPooja BhattInternational Data Privacy Day

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports