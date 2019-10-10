e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Neeraj Chopra’s participation in National Open Athletics in doubt

Now it is reported that the 21-year-old has been asked to withdraw after his coaches felt he had not recovered sufficiently following an elbow surgery in May.

other-sports Updated: Oct 10, 2019 09:21 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
New Delhi
File image of Neeraj Chopra.
File image of Neeraj Chopra.(Getty/File)
         

Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will not be participating in the 59th National Open Athletics Championships beginning Thursday in Ranchi. Initially, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had allowed Chopra to participate in the competition. On Wednesday, AFI had tweeted about his comeback to drum up interest around the event.

“Back in business, everyone’s super star, the one and only...Neeraj Chopra is all set to take the field at the 59th National Open Senior Athletics Championships,” the AFI had tweeted on Wednesday morning. However, now it is reported that the 21-year-old has been asked to withdraw after his coaches felt he had not recovered sufficiently following an elbow surgery in May.

Even Chopra was also quoted in an AFI release as saying: “I really want to get back to the competition mode. And since this is the last competition of the season, I want to use it to get into that feeling of competition.”

“I have spoken to my doctors and they have said I am okay to compete. I am feeling good. I started training in Patiala a few weeks back and the throws are going well.”

Chopra, who won a gold at the Commonwealth Games as well as the Asian Games last year, has not taken part in a championship in more than a year since throwing 83.90 metre in the Services Athletics Championships in Jalahalli on September 19 last year.

He was training in Potchefstroom, South Africa, when it was diagnosed that his elbow injury needed surgery in May last.

He wanted to participate in the World Championships in Doha held in September but was not allowed by the AFI after they felt he has not recovered fully.

He has still not qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, the qualification period for which began on May 1 this year.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 09:20 IST

tags
top news
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 09:39 IST
Seafront venue for Modi-Xi meet harks back to TN’s ancient China links
Seafront venue for Modi-Xi meet harks back to TN’s ancient China links
Oct 10, 2019 05:27 IST
INDvSA LIVE: Rohit, Mayank face early onslaught from Proteas seamers
INDvSA LIVE: Rohit, Mayank face early onslaught from Proteas seamers
Oct 10, 2019 10:11 IST
Grandparents among 7 held for kidnapping, selling 6-wk-old baby for Rs 4L
Grandparents among 7 held for kidnapping, selling 6-wk-old baby for Rs 4L
Oct 10, 2019 09:53 IST
Counter fake news,push narrative: Haryana Congress’s training camp today
Counter fake news,push narrative: Haryana Congress’s training camp today
Oct 10, 2019 09:35 IST
‘Jesus Shoes’: $3000 sneakers filled with sacred water sell out in minutes
‘Jesus Shoes’: $3000 sneakers filled with sacred water sell out in minutes
Oct 10, 2019 08:51 IST
Shehla Rashid quits politics 6 months after entry into electoral mainstream
Shehla Rashid quits politics 6 months after entry into electoral mainstream
Oct 10, 2019 05:48 IST
Why railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir is such a challenge
Why railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir is such a challenge
Oct 10, 2019 09:53 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaWar box office collectionWorld Mental Health DayOnePlus 7T Pro LaunchHappy Birthday RekhaThe Sky Is Pink celeb reviewKareena KapoorJammu and Kashmir
don't miss
latest news
India News
other sports