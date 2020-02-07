North Eastern Warriors enter PBL final

other-sports

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:20 IST

Superstarz entered the Premier Badminton League semi-finals against North Eastern Warriors on the back foot with doubles star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy ruled out because of an ankle injury. It was an opportunity the North Eastern Warriors grabbed with both hands, beating Chennai 3-0 and reaching their maiden final at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here. They will meet the winner of champion Bengaluru Raptors against Pune 7 Aces.

Legendary Korean doubles Lee Yong Dae and former world No.1 Kim Ha Na pulled off a thrilling mixed doubles match against B Sumeeth Reddy and Jessica Pugh in three tight games -- 15-12, 9-15, 15-14. When it came to the crunch, 31-year-old Yong Dae, whose career is decorated with two Olympics and six world championships medals, stepped up to win the last two points.

Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu, coming in next for North Eastern Warriors, comprehensively beat seasoned Tommy Sugiarto 15-12, 15-12. Indonesian Sugiarto had been unbeatable this PBL season winning four matches. On Friday, however, he fell to Cheuk Yiu’s deceptive game. The 23-year-old Cheuk Yiu, ranked 18th in the world, had a breakthrough 2019 winning – Hong Kong Open— surprising some big names on way, including Kidambi Srikanth. With his deft touches and deceptive game Cheuk Yiu dictated the pace against Sugiarto, giving his team a decisive 2-0 lead.

Sumeeth Reddy and Dhruv Kapila were left with the task of bringing their team back into contention against Bodin Isara and Krishna Prasad Garaga in men’s doubles. It was a trump match for Chennai and a victory would have helped them level the tie. Sumeeth and Kapila lost the first game and lived dangerously in the second to take it to the decider, but finally went down 13-15, 15-14, 10-15.