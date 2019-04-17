Para archers given second floor rooms without lift

Members of the Indian team who represented the country at an international para-archery competition in Dubai this week had to be carried up the stairs by their coaches and support staff on Tuesday night because they were given rooms on the second floor of the residential wing of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, but did not have access to an elevator.

When HT visited the hostel on Wednesday afternoon, the elevator flashed an “out of service” sign on its electronic board, and a vaulting pole was blocking its entrance.

“We were told that there were no rooms available on the ground floor, because of which we were accommodated on the second floor. Only one quadriplegic archer, who competes in the W1 category [more than 90% disability], was accommodated on the ground floor,” said an archer from the squad who asked not to be named.

Another athlete, who was not part of this squad but was staying in the same wing, said that the elevator has been out of order for some time.

The 10-member Indian team -- six men and four women -- had reached New Delhi at 10:30pm on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, this reporter saw Rakesh Kumar, a paraplegic archer who won the bronze medal in the mixed compound category -- the only medal India bagged in the Fazza Para Archery World Ranking tournament in Dubai -- being carried down the stairs to the lobby by two officials.

“It is very unfortunate that these international-level athletes had to go through such an unnecessary hardship,” said shooter Vijay Kumar, who won a silver medal in the rapid fire pistol event at the 2012 London Olympics. “The government and the federation that governs the sport should take care of the athletes and ensure that they reach their home stations safely. They must feel that they are not being neglected in this way; that they are cared for.”

PK Raghav, the JLN Stadium administrator, declined to speak on the issue. The Sports Authority of India (SAI)’s director-general, Neelam Kapur did not respond to calls or text messages seeking comment.

