PM Modi lauds Asian Games, Youth Summer Olympics medal winners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the athletes of the Asian Para Games and the Youth Summer Olympics for winning the medals and making the country proud.

The Prime Minister, while addressing the 49th episode of his monthly radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, said that the spirit of the para-athletes to overcome all adversaries is inspiring.

“I was privileged to meet the talented para-athletes who participated in the Asian Para Games held in Jakarta. Their spirit to overcome all adversaries is exemplary and inspiring. India created a new record in these games by winning 72 medals,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister underlined that he was blessed to meet the medal winners of the Summer Youth Olympics held in Argentina earlier this month, adding that their performance in the event was the best ever.

“I was blessed with the chance to meet our winners of the Summer Youth Olympics 2018 held in Argentina. In Summer Youth Olympics, the performance of our youth was the best ever. At this event, we won 13 medals besides three in mixed events,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He also extended an invitation to the sports lovers to visit the places of interest in the state such as the Jagannath Temple, Konark Temple and Chillka Lake.

The Prime Minister also said that India successfully organised the FIFA U-17 World Cup last year, adding that the people across the globe acclaimed it as a very successful tournament.

“My dear countrymen, you may recall that we had successfully organised FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017. The whole world acclaimed this as a very successful tournament. The FIFA Under-17 World Cup had created a record in terms of a number of viewers on the ground,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also informed the Men’s Hockey World Cup will commence on November 28 and will conclude on December 16. He called on the people to support the Indian hockey team in large numbers.

“This year also, we have been fortunate to be the hosts of the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 in Bhubaneshwar. The Hockey World Cup will start from November 28 and end on December 16. It is good chance for sports lovers to witness closely contested matches. Go to Bhubaneshwar and cheer the Indian team,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister underlined that hockey in India flourished for the past many years and now the youth are being encouraged to take up the game.

“India has a golden history in hockey. The country has produced many great hockey players. Even today, players of Team India are encouraging the younger generation. Each Indian who plays any game or has interest in any game has adefinite interest in hockey,” he said.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 16:31 IST