Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018 Opening Ceremony Live streaming: When and where to watch, Live Coverage on TV

The sixth edition of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will kick-off on Sunday with Tamil Thalaivas taking on defending champions Patna Pirates at the Nehru indoor stadium in Chennai.In the other match of the opening day, Puneri Paltan will take on U Mumba. Patna Pirates, winner of the last three editions starts as the favourites, while Gujarat Fortunegiants, Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Panthers will be among the sides aiming to dethrone the champion.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018 opening ceremony take place?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) opening ceremony will be held in Chennai.

When is the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018 opening ceremony?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) opening ceremony will start from 7:00 PM IST before the opening game between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas.

Where Can I Watch the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018 Opening Ceremony?

The opening ceremony of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018 Opening Ceremony?

The opening ceremony of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 will be streamed online on Hotstar.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 15:18 IST