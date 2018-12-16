PV Sindhu scripts history, beats Nozomi Okuhara to become first Indian to win world series title

PV Sindhu scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a World series final title. The Indian shuttler was at her best in a real humdinger of a contest against Japanese Nozomi Okuhara as she walked away with the match 21-19, 21-17.

Sindhu, who had finished second in the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian games and World Championships, finally got the monkey off her back and broke her title jinx as she dominated Okuhara to win the match in straight sets.

More to follow...

