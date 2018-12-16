PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Final, BWF World Tour Finals, highlights: PV Sindhu wins World Tour Finals, crowned unbeaten champion

As it happened: An amazing game and an amazing result for the Indian shuttler PV Sindhu who overcame a spirited fight by Nozomi Okuhara to win the title and became the first Indian to clinch a world series title.

11:44 IST Sindhu wins!!!!!!!! That’s it. PV Sindhu has done it she wins the BWF Tour title by beating Okuhara. Congratulations.





11:41 hrs IST Sindhu getting closer Sindhu is getting closer to a well-deserved win. 18-16 the score and it should be a matter of time.





11:37 hrs IST Okuhara fights back it’s neck and neck between Sindhu and Okuhara, moment Sindhu moves ahead Okuhara fights back. 15-14 the score.





11:31 hrs IST Close in game two PV Sindhu is still leading in game two but Okuhara has been doing well. 13-11 to Sindhu. She needs to close it out.





11:24 hrs IST Brutal smash by PV Lovely there from Sindhu, waited for the flight of the shuttle and then buried it deep, nothing the Japanese could do there. This is a proper scrap





11:18 hrs IST Positive beginning from Sindhu The Indian shuttler is on point so far with his down the line smashes, good start to the proceedings in the second game. Leads 5-3





11:13 hrs IST Sindhu wins it Uff, what a set, what players, what competitors. No inch given, none conceded. Sindhu started off positively, then Okuhara made a stunning comeback, Sindhu hit back and had just about enough in the tank to take the first set





11:06 hrs IST Too many errors creeping in Sustained pressure by Okuhara is forcing SIndhu to make more mistakes. Okuhara, after trailing for a long time, is now on level terms





11:03 hrs IST Okuhara is fighting back Tremendous passage of play and the Indian is looking hassled. The Japanese seems to be in the groove, she is moving more fluently and is forcing Sindhu to buckle under pressure





10:58 hrs IST Advantage Sindhu The shuttler has been willing to buy her time and not go for broke too early, she is asking Okuhara to make the move and this is working perfectly for the Indian at the moment. Just as we say that, the diminutive Okuhara gets a couple of points back. SIndhu leads 14-10





10:54 hrs IST Sindhu leads Good positive start by the Indian. She leads 11-6 at the break and there is plenty of talk with her coach





10:51 hrs IST 44 stroke rally After a positive start, Sindhu has played few loose strokes. Okuhara loves such openings, good defence by the Indian and good mix of drops and smashes. Stunning rally this, these two are just immense against each other. Point to Sindhu after the marathon 9-5





10:48 hrs IST Sindhu pulling away Good start by the Indian, she has traded the early blows and looks good. Okuhara will keep fighting, she will keep coming back, 7-3





10:45 hrs IST Cautious beginning by the players Both are sussing out their opponents at the moment. Sindhu looks confident in her moves. Very early days, though!





10:36 hrs IST The spectacular lights welcome the players Guanghzou really does love its badminton, the players march out. Wow, this is some atmosphere, reasons you play the sport.





10:33 hrs IST Ready to roll Before we get cracking, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between the two players Their overall H2H: 6-6 The last 6 meetings: 3-3





10:19 hrs IST Sindhu on the rivalry with Okuhara “Whenever we played, there were always long rallies. We had to be patient enough to be on the court as much as possible. Otherwise, with her there isn’t much strategy. I have to keep the shuttle in court,” Sindhu said.



