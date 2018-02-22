Rajyavardhan Rathore says Indian Olympic Association’s plan to raise own resources good move

Union sports minister Rajyavardan Singh Rathore said his department is ready to support projects that are involved in scouting athletes with potential and nurturing them to excel in international competitions. ‘’Platforms at the grassroots level are important to build a strong foundation,’’ he said at the GAIL India talent scouting function held here on Thursday.

The government signed a MoU with Canada in sports. The minister said the basic aim is to gain knowledge on the subjects in which that country is good. ‘’We hope to exchange ideas and learn more,’’ he said at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex.

On the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) plans to raise its own resources and not depend on government funds, he said. “It’s a good move. All National Sports Federations too should become independent.” The IOA plans were announced after the sports ministry said federations must take its permission, and provide details of the financial outgo, before deciding on hosting international events.

Athletics great PT Usha, who is on the selection panel of the GAIL India talent search project, said it’s important to provide exposure to athletes at the grassroots level. “Good exposure in the formative years makes a huge difference,” she said.

On how many medals India could win in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April, she said it’s too early to predict.