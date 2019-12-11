Ravi Kumar faces two-year ban for failing dope test

other-sports

Indian shooter Ravi Kumar, who earlier this year failed a dope test, was banned for two years by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Wednesday.

Kumar was tested positive for using Propranolol on July 19 and the hearing completed on November 28. After the completion of the hearing, the order was reserved.

After the hearing, the disciplinary committee said that Kumar has been banned for two years.

Earlier in the day, Indian boxer Sumit Sangwan failed the dope test after being tested positive for a banned substance.In a formal notice to Sangwan (91kg), NADA said Acetazolamide was found in the athlete’s samples.

“On October 10, 2019, a NADA Doping Control Officer (DCO) collected a Urine Sample from you. Assisted by the DCO, you split the Sample into two separate bottles, which were given reference numbers A 6366879 (the A Sample) and B 6366879 (the B Sample),” NADA said in the notice.

“Both samples were transported to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)- accredited Laboratory, the Antidoping Lab Qatar-Doha. The Laboratory analysed the A Sample in accordance with the procedure set out in WADA’s International Standard for Laboratories. Analysis of the ‘A’ Sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding for Acetazolamide, Diuretics and masking agents.”

Acetazolamide is listed as Diuretics and masking agents under S5 of WADA’s 2019 Prohibited List.