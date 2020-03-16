e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Rudy Gobert apologises for not taking coronavirus threat seriously

Rudy Gobert apologises for not taking coronavirus threat seriously

The 27-year-old Frenchman updated his condition Sunday in a video released by the NBA on social media in which he urged people to take precautions not to spread the virus.

other-sports Updated: Mar 16, 2020 12:30 IST
AFP
AFP
Los Angeles
File photo of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.
File photo of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.(USA TODAY Sports)
         

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus, says he is feeling better every day but wishes he had taken it more seriously. The 27-year-old Frenchman updated his condition Sunday in a video released by the NBA on social media in which he urged people to take precautions not to spread the virus. “It’s all about protecting yourself and the people around you,” Gobert said. “I wish I would’ve taken this thing more seriously and I hope everyone else is going to do so because we can do it together.

“Take care and stay safe.” Gobert tested positive for coronavirus just before the scheduled tip-off between Utah and Oklahoma City on Wednesday and the game was postponed. “I’ve been feeling a little better every single day thanks to the health care people of Utah and Oklahoma City and all the great people around,” Gobert said.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced minutes after Gobert’s positive test that the league was putting the season on indefinite hiatus. Over the next two days every major American sports organization followed and the virus shutdown also forced postponement of such events as the Masters golf tournament and Boston Marathon.

Gobert showed how he didn’t take the coronavirus threat seriously last Monday at a news conference set up in a room because reporters were banned from NBA locker rooms due to the danger of catching the virus. As he departed, Gobert made a point of touching all reporters’ recorders and a microphone he used -- unaware he would test positive for coronavirus two days later.

Utah teammate Donovan Mitchell tested positive for coronavirus last Thursday. In the video, Gobert urged people do such basics as wash their hands well and refrain from touching their face and thanked those who have supported him since his positive test.

“Thank you to all the people who have been supportive for all the positive energy,” Gobert said.

“It means a lot.”

