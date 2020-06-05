e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Russia hires Bragin as men’s national hockey team coach

Russia hires Bragin as men’s national hockey team coach

Bragin moves up from his longtime role in charge of the Russian under-20 team, which he led to the silver medal at this year’s world junior championships.

other-sports Updated: Jun 05, 2020 15:22 IST
Associated Press
MOSCOW
Kirill Semyonov of Russia, surrounded by Czech players Tomas Zohorna, Jakub Jerabek and Jakub Krejcik, falls in front of Czech goalkeeper Roman Will.
Kirill Semyonov of Russia, surrounded by Czech players Tomas Zohorna, Jakub Jerabek and Jakub Krejcik, falls in front of Czech goalkeeper Roman Will. (REUTERS)
         

Russia hired Valery Bragin as coach of the men’s national hockey team on Friday as it gears up to defend its Olympic title in 2022.

Bragin moves up from his longtime role in charge of the Russian under-20 team, which he led to the silver medal at this year’s world junior championships.

The Russian Hockey Federation didn’t say for how long Bragin’s contract runs. Bragin said his main aim was to prepare the team for next year’s world championships with a focus on players from outside the NHL.

Bragin replaces former Toronto Maple Leafs player Alexei Kudashov, who moves into a consultant role with the national team after 11 months as head coach.

Bragin also takes over from Kudashov as head coach of club team SKA St. Petersburg, whose operations are tightly intertwined with those of the national team. Roman Rotenberg is the general manager for both teams and holds vice president roles in both the club and the federation.

Rotenberg said in a statement that Kudashov “cannot currently put his full focus on coaching work.” He did not elaborate further.

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Igor Larionov replaces Bragin in charge of the junior team.

Russia’s players won the men’s hockey gold medal at the 2018 Olympics under the “Olympic Athletes from Russia” name after the country was officially barred from the games for doping offenses.

