Sakshi Malik’s aim clear: Want to win gold in 3 competitions starting with CWG

Rio Olympic Games bronze medallist, wrestler Sakshi Malik, believes that every move in her life trained her for the future. And, her advice to aspiring sportspersons is, “Master that art and success will touch every aspect of your life.”

Sakshi, who is training for the Commonwealth Games starting in Gold Coast on April 4, says, “I am focusing more on technique in my training. Along with ‘holds’ in wrestling, it is also important to be quick on your feet. It makes all the difference in my sport,” said Sakshi at the Sports Authority of India centre here where she is in her final phase of training ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

“Ever since I won bronze at 2016 Rio, I’ve dreamed of a top finish in all three major events --- the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and 2020 Olympics,” said Sakshi, adding, “With every passing day, my hunger for gold at all three events is increasing and I would like to begin my journey afresh with a top finish at Gold Coast.”

Sakshi, who clinched her maiden gold at the Asian Championships at Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan in March last year, said her training for the Commonwealth and Asian Games was on track. “Gold at the Asian Championships has boosted my confidence, and I am pretty sure about my success at the CWG as well as the Asian Games.”

Sakshi, whose focus will be only qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this year, said the bronze at the Rio Games keeps inspiring her to do well in every competition. “I can’t express my feelings in words… what I feel about winning (bronze) at Rio, but one thing is certain that God was with me and he helped me win that medal.”

A silver medallist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Sakshi said that Nigerian and Canadian grapplers would be tough opponents at the CWG. “I am watching the video footage of all possible rivals and trying to evolve special techniques,” said Sakshi. “My fitness is up to the mark and I’m feeling more energetic and confident.”

With 10 international medals under her belt, the 25-year-old wrestler added that participating in the Pro Wrestling League helped her train with renowned foreign wrestlers, which “helped me improve a lot”. “You always learn something when you play against or train with big names from foreign countries, and after playing in the Pro Wrestling League, I have improved a lot in my techniques and style.”