e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Sathiyan Gnanasekaran pledges to donate money for combating coronavirus

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran pledges to donate money for combating coronavirus

Earlier in the day, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma on Monday pledged to extend their support to the PM-CARES and CM’s Relief Fund of Maharashtra to combat the coronavirus threat in the country.

other-sports Updated: Mar 30, 2020 15:17 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of India competes against Segun Toriola of Nigeria.
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of India competes against Segun Toriola of Nigeria.(Getty Images)
         

Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran on Monday pledged to donate Rs one lakh to Tamil Nadu CM’s Relief Fund and Rs 25,000 to PM-CARES Fund to combat the coronavirus crisis in the country.Taking to Twitter he wrote, “These are testing times for all of us especially for the daily wage workers & migrant labourers.”

“I hereby pledge to donate a total of Rs 1,25,000 ( Rs 1 lakh for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s public relief fund & Rs 25000 for PM Cares fund )!!” he added.

Earlier in the day, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma on Monday pledged to extend their support to the PM-CARES and CM’s Relief Fund of Maharashtra to combat the coronavirus threat in the country.

On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave Rs 51 crore to PM-CARES. Cricketer Suresh Raina donated Rs 31 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 lakhs to Uttar Pradesh CM’s Disaster Relief Fund to combat the coronavirus.

On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi announced the creation of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed to all the countrymen to show their support for the cause.

On Friday, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had donated Rs 50 lakh to aid the battle against COVID-19.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has claimed the lives of 29 people and infected a total of 1071 people.

top news
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
Migrant workers get ‘chemical bath’ in UP. Not seen video, says official
Migrant workers get ‘chemical bath’ in UP. Not seen video, says official
India assesses Covid-19 sample pooling for tests, says top scientist. How it helps
India assesses Covid-19 sample pooling for tests, says top scientist. How it helps
Assam doctor who took anti-malaria drug amid Covid-19 outbreak dies
Assam doctor who took anti-malaria drug amid Covid-19 outbreak dies
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
PM Modi tweets picture of 7-month-old Chandigarh girl urging people to stay at home
PM Modi tweets picture of 7-month-old Chandigarh girl urging people to stay at home
Automobile manufacturers asked to make ventilators: Health Ministry
Automobile manufacturers asked to make ventilators: Health Ministry
How this Bengaluru-based startup helped in containing Wuhan outbreak
How this Bengaluru-based startup helped in containing Wuhan outbreak
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports