Saurav Ghosal loses in Pittsburgh Open squash meet final

A win in the summit clash would have handed Ghosal his maiden Professional Squash Association (PSA) world tour event title.

other-sports Updated: Jan 27, 2020 20:55 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Pittsburgh
File image of Saurav Ghosal.
File image of Saurav Ghosal.(Getty Images)
         

Star Indian squash player Saurav Ghosal suffered a straight-game defeat to top seed Fares Dessouky of Egypt in the final of the Pittsburgh Open squash tournament in the US.

Ghosal lost 7-11, 4-11, 9-11 on Sunday night.

Earlier, Ghosal had reached the final after a win over Egypt’s Omar Mossad 11-6, 16-18, 11-7, 12-10.

