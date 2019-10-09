e-paper
Shiva Thapa, Sachin Siwach reach finals at men’s Boxing Nationals

Assam’s Shiva Thapa (63kg) staved off the challenge of last year’s silver medallist Abhishek Yadav and notched up an unanimous win.

other-sports Updated: Oct 09, 2019 20:12 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Baddi, Himachal Pradesh
File image of Indian boxer Shiva Thapa.
File image of Indian boxer Shiva Thapa.(Pitamber Newar/ HT Photo)
         

There were no surprises on Day 6 as all the top boxers, led by Sachin Siwach (57kg) and Shiva Thapa (63kg), comfortably marched into the finals of the ongoing 4th Elite Mens National Boxing Championships at the Baddi University of Emerging Sciences and Technology on Wednesday.

With 20 bouts being played, Railways’ Sachin Siwach (57 kg) continued his winning run as he defeated Punjab’s Sagar Chand 5-0. The India Open silver medallist began slowly and started becoming more aggressive towards the end of the first round before dominating the bout.

In the other semi-final in the bantamweight category, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin clinched an easy 5-0 win against Rajasthan’s Roshan Sain. The Services boxer will face Sachin Siwach in a highly-anticipated final on Thursday.

Assam’s Shiva Thapa (63kg) staved off the challenge of last year’s silver medallist Abhishek Yadav and notched up an unanimous win. Shiva stayed low against his tall and muscular opponent from Uttar Pradesh to deliver his combination blows. He will play for the gold medal against Services’ Akash who defeated President’s Cup gold medallist Ankush Dahiya 3-2 in a close bout.

Railways’ Rohit Tokas (75 kg), who defeated Asian Championships silver medallist Ashish Kumar in the pre-quarter final on Tuesday, also walked home with an easy 5-0 win over Rohit of All India Police.

Haryana’s Ankit Khatana blanked Chandigarh’s Pankaj Chauhan 5-0 in a one-sided bout and will face Rohit Tokas for the gold medal on Thursday.

Railways’ Naman Tanwar (91kg) continued his flawless run as he trounced Uttarakhand’s Kapil Pokhariya 5-0 to set up a rematch of the 2019 India Open final against Sumit Sangwan who would be looking to avenge his defeat On Thursday.

Services boxer PL Prasad (52kg) displayed his superior form and skills to bag an easy 5-0 win over Sparash Kumar of Punjab.

Gujarat’s Jayesh Desai (69kg) edged past All India Police’s Parmod Kumar 3-2 in a close bout.

The finals will see 8 boxers from Services and 5 boxers from Railways fight for the top honours On Thursday. Services, who won 8 gold medals and bagged the top position last year, will be looking to defend their title this year.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 20:04 IST

India News
other sports