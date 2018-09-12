Shooter Abhishek Verma receives a hero’s welcome

Asian Games bronze medallist Abhishek Verma has brought home yet another laurel — a silver medal in the 10M Air Pistol event (team) at the World Shooting Championships, ongoing in South Korea.

Shooter Abhishek Verma received a warm welcome by friends and family alike.

When Verma arrived home in Gurugram, on Monday, a hero’s welcome awaited him — his family, friends and fans received him with garlands, and a convoy of cars. Verma felt “overwhelmed and surprised” at the reception.“I am proud to have done something for the country and this kind of welcome is such an honour,” says Verma, who knew hitting the bull’s eye was his calling.

“I am a BTech and Law graduate. While pursuing law, I realised my interest was in shooting,” says Verma, recalling his journey. “My father is a judge and he’d get transferred every three years to a new district of Haryana. One day, I got to know about a shooting range in Hisar. I joined there. Within months, people started telling me that I could achieve great things in this sport, I was a natural. That boosted my morale. I started taking shooting seriously,” says the 29-year-old.

“Later, we got transferred to Fatehabad. I’d still come to Hisar every day by bus to practise. My father suggested I set up a shooting range at home to save on the travel time. But it wasn’t satisfying to practise at home,” says Verma, who then shifted to Gurugram and found a mentor in his coach Omendra Singh, under whom his “performance improved”.

“[The recent] Asiad [in Jakarta] was my first international competition and my hard work paid off. The focus is now on winning the gold at the Olympics,” he says.

