e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Shooting coach tests positive for coronavirus at Karni Singh range but training will go on: SAI

Shooting coach tests positive for coronavirus at Karni Singh range but training will go on: SAI

The Karni Singh range was reopened for use on July 8. “The coach had visited the centre’s administrative department only on July 24, 2020.

other-sports Updated: Jul 30, 2020 18:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image.(HT File Photo)
         

A shooting coach at the Dr. Karni Singh Range here has tested positive for COVID-19 but the development will not force a closure of the facility, where the Olympic core group will start training from August 1. The Sports Authority of India (SAI), in a press release, said the woman coach intimated the result of her test to it on Thursday but since she did not come in contact with any of the shooters, the facility will remain open for training.

The Karni Singh range was reopened for use on July 8. “The coach had visited the centre’s administrative department only on July 24, 2020. She did not visit the field of play or interacted with any athlete training at the centre,” the SAI stated. “All actions as per protocol have been taken. The centre has been sanitised and training of shooters will be not be affected,” it added.

The Olympic core group of 34 Indian shooters is also scheduled to return to training from August 1 at the range after the National Rifles Association of India (NRAI) made attendance compulsory. A total of 15 Indian shooters have qualified for the Olympic Games, postponed to next year due to the raging pandemic.

The NRAI has appointed High-Performance Manager and former India shooter Ronak Pandit as the Nodal Officer in charge of overall co-ordination for hygiene and medical protocols of the camp.

tags
top news
‘Disengagement process along LAC not yet complete’: India rebuts China
‘Disengagement process along LAC not yet complete’: India rebuts China
‘Want those unhappy MLAs to attend assembly: Gehlot on rebel legislators
‘Want those unhappy MLAs to attend assembly: Gehlot on rebel legislators
LIVE: Bihar government extends lockdown till August 16
LIVE: Bihar government extends lockdown till August 16
Covid-19 herd immunity can’t be a strategic option for country of India’s size: Govt
Covid-19 herd immunity can’t be a strategic option for country of India’s size: Govt
Australia opposes unilateral actions to change status quo along LAC
Australia opposes unilateral actions to change status quo along LAC
Trump suggests delaying US presidential election amid claims of voting fraud
Trump suggests delaying US presidential election amid claims of voting fraud
Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
Watch: Car, with men inside, washed away in over-flowing stream
Watch: Car, with men inside, washed away in over-flowing stream
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In