e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Other Sports / Sonam Malik shocks Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik in trials

Sonam Malik shocks Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik in trials

Sonam was trailing 4-6 in the second period but produced a sensational four-point throw with just three seconds left in the bout to make it 10-10 and win on criteria of scoring the last point. She then defeated Radhika 4-1 in the final to seal her spot in the Indian team in the 62kg category.

other-sports Updated: Jan 04, 2020 15:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lucknow
India wrestler Sakshi Malik
India wrestler Sakshi Malik(PTI)
         

Two-time World Cadet champion Sonam Malik stunned Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik while another promising junior Anshu Malik knocked out World Championship medallist Pooja Dhanda to seal their places in the Indian team for the Asian Championship, here on Saturday.

Pitted against heavyweights in their respective first round, both Sonam and Anshu cared little for reputations, fighting fearlessly.

Sonam was trailing 4-6 in the second period but produced a sensational four-point throw with just three seconds left in the bout to make it 10-10 and win on criteria of scoring the last point. She then defeated Radhika 4-1 in the final to seal her spot in the Indian team in the 62kg category.

Hailing from a small village Madina in Haryana’s Sonepat, Sonam is coached by Ajmer Malik in Gohana.

Anshu, who trains with Jagdeesh, downed Pooja and then Mansi in the final of the 57kg.

There were no surprises in other categories with Vinesh Phogat (53kg) and Divya Kakran (68kg) easily winning in their respective bouts.

Nirmala Devi (50kg) and Kiran Godara (76kg) were other wrestlers to win the trials.

The winners will compete at the first ranking series of the event in Rome (January 15-18) followed by Asian Championships in New Delhi (February 18-23) and if they can win medals at these two events, they will represent India at the Asian Olympic qualifiers, to be held in Xian from March 27 to 29.

tags
top news
‘Reign of terror’: Priyanka Gandhi visits Muzaffarnagar victims, condemns police brutality
‘Reign of terror’: Priyanka Gandhi visits Muzaffarnagar victims, condemns police brutality
Farmers force Amravati shutdown over Andhra Pradesh’s capital controversy
Farmers force Amravati shutdown over Andhra Pradesh’s capital controversy
Shiv Sena minister reportedly resigns after being denied Cabinet rank
Shiv Sena minister reportedly resigns after being denied Cabinet rank
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
Kerala court rejects Dileep’s discharge plea in abduction and assault case
Kerala court rejects Dileep’s discharge plea in abduction and assault case
Kiran Bedi shares ‘sun chant Om’ video, Twitter says ‘it’s fake’
Kiran Bedi shares ‘sun chant Om’ video, Twitter says ‘it’s fake’
WATCH: Bumrah announces return with a bang, smashes stumps with a screamer
WATCH: Bumrah announces return with a bang, smashes stumps with a screamer
Watch: Richard Gere attends Dalai Lama’s teaching session in Bodh Gaya
Watch: Richard Gere attends Dalai Lama’s teaching session in Bodh Gaya
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports