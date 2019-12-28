South Africa vs England, 1st Test Day 3 in Centurion: Live cricket score and updates

other-sports

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 13:35 IST

Day 2 round-up: South Africa have the edge in the first Test match after taking a 175-run lead over England by the close of play on the second day at Centurion Park on Friday. The hosts bowled out England for just 181 with Vernon Philander being the pick of the bowlers. South Africa were batting on 72/4 in the second innings with Rassie van der Dussen (17) and nightwatchman Anrich Nortje (4).

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson