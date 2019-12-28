e-paper
Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
South Africa vs England, 1st Test Day 3 in Centurion: Live cricket score and updates

South Africa vs England, 1st Test Day 3 in Centurion: Live cricket score and updates

SA vs ENG: Catch all the action of second day of first Test between South Africa and England through our commentary.

Dec 28, 2019 13:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Day 2 round-up: South Africa have the edge in the first Test match after taking a 175-run lead over England by the close of play on the second day at Centurion Park on Friday. The hosts bowled out England for just 181 with Vernon Philander being the pick of the bowlers. South Africa were batting on 72/4 in the second innings with Rassie van der Dussen (17) and nightwatchman Anrich Nortje (4).

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

