Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 hockey, India vs Argentina, live score: IND 2-3 down vs ARG

Sardar Singh-led Indian hockey team are taking on World No. 2 Argentina in the opening match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 208 in Ipoh on Saturday. Vying for a good start, India put up a fight against title contenders and World No.1 Australia in the warm-up match they played on Thursday. India last played against Argentina in the Hockey World League Final 2017 where the hosts lost a place in the title round after losing 0-1. Follow live score of India vs Argentina, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 hockey here.

14:50 hrs IST: End of 3rd quarter. 15 minutes left.

14:45 hrs IST: Gonzalo Peillat is slowly approaching the level of greatness. His strikes, conversion rates, skills, power just something drag-flickers should learn from

14:41 hrs IST: All five goals have come via drag flicks in this match!

14:39 hrs IST: Peillat has scored a hat-trick! Argentina lead again!

14:37 hrs IST: Argentina immediately into the attack and get penalty corner and they score! ARG 3-2 in lead again

14:35 hrs IST: The second half has started and India have scored immediately! Rohidas into the act again!

14:23 hrs IST: It is half time and India go into the break 1-2 down

14:21 hrs IST: They fail to score and a good defence by India. India still trail 1-2

14:20 hrs IST: Oh! Looks like another PC for Argentina and Peillat is getting ready

14:19 hrs IST: That was a beautiful strike by Rohidas in the 26th minute

14:17 hrs IST: Amit Rohidas scores for India! India finally on the board and 1-2 behind!

14:15 hrs IST: Penalty corner for India, they waste it, another chance!

14:12 hrs IST: Argentina score! They are 2-0 ahead! It is Peillat again! This time in the 24th minute

14:10 hrs IST: Argentina earn their third penalty corner of the match and India are yet to get one

14:07 hrs IST: India maintain ball possession but need make advances. One goal is all that is needed right now as we know the game of hockey can change pretty quickly

14:02 hrs IST: And here begins the second quarter

14:00 hrs IST: End of first quarter and Argentina are 1-0 ahead!

13:57 hrs IST: Another PC and this time Argentina score via penalty corner of Gonzalo Peillat in the 14th minute

13:56 hrs IST: Penalty corner for Argentina but good defence from India. Scores 0-0

13:53 hrs IST: Less than five minutes remain in 1st quarter

13:51 hrs IST: The tempo of the game has increased and India continue to dominate possession but they need to create better chances

13:47 hrs IST: Impressive start from India so far. They have not just held Argentina but also have had a few chances. That was a close one from Simranjeet Singh, should have scored

13:46 hrs IST: India are dominating play at the moment with maximum ball possession

13:45 hrs IST: OH! India claim penalty corner but the referee says no!

13:43 hrs IST: Veteran Sardar Singh is leading India while Krishan Pathak is the wicketkeeper

13:41 hrs IST: Defensive start for India

13:40 hrs IST: The match begins!

13:36 hrs IST: While Argentina are ranked two in the world, India are six

13:34 hrs IST:The national anthems are being played!

13:33 hrs IST: Just to let you know, Indian hockey team is the second most successful team at the tournament after Australia. While Australia have nine titles, India have 5

13:32 hrs IST: Big test coming up for India who are taking on Olympic champions Argentina.

13:30 hrs IST: The two teams are stepping out to take part in the 27th edition of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

13:28 hrs IST: The other major tournaments will be the Asian Games, the Asian Champions Trophy and the World Cup at home in November-December

13:25 hrs IST: This will be the real test for the Indian hockey team before they proceed to take part in the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in Australia from April 4 to 15

13:20 hrs IST: This is the first major tournament in 2018 for the Indian hockey team. Before this they took part in an invitational four-nation tournament in New Zealand which involved India, hosts New Zealand, Japan and Belgium. India lost both the finals to Belgium

13:16 hrs IST: In fact this is the opening match of the six-team invitational tournament

13:10 hrs IST: India will take on Olympic champions in their Sultan Azlan Shah Cup opener at Ipoh in Malaysia

13:00 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 match between India and Argentina.

Olympic champions Argentina, meanwhile, are in Ipoh without the services of their celebrated coach Carlos Retegui who has resigned from the top job. It was under the tutelage of Retegui that Argentina had won their only Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2008.

It is also interesting to note that under Sardar Singh’s captaincy, India have never returned home from Sultan Azlan Shah without a medal. In 2008, he captained the team to a silver Medal, and in 2015 and 2016, he led the team to a bronze and silver medal respectively.