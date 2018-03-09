Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018, India vs Ireland, live hockey score: IND eye big win

Get live hockey score of India v Ireland match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 here. The Sardar Singh-led Indian hockey team will take on Ireland in what will be their last league phase game of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 in Ipoh today. India are currently placed fifth in the standings in the six-team tournament. World No.1 Australia have already qualified for the final to be played on Saturday. Ireland too have made sure that they will finish sixth and last. India will need a big win and a lot of luck if they wish to qualify for the final with Olympic champions Argentina, hosts Malaysia and England in better position to qualify for the summit clash.

In the first match of the day, the top-two ranked teams in the world, Australia and Argentina will face each other. The match will be followed by India’s game vs Ireland. England will play the final contest of the day against hosts Malaysia and the game will finally decide the line-up.

Australia are the most successful team having won the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup nine times. India are second in the list with five titles but their last victory came in 2010.