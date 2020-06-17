e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / ‘Thoughts were there,’ The Undertaker reveals he considered moving to WCW

‘Thoughts were there,’ The Undertaker reveals he considered moving to WCW

Undertaker, despite being aware of the lucrative offer that awaited him at WCW, made up his mind to remain with the WWE, despite the company struggling with TV ratings.

other-sports Updated: Jun 17, 2020 10:36 IST
hindustantimes.com, Edited by Aditya Bhattacharya
hindustantimes.com, Edited by Aditya Bhattacharya
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Undertaker during the Monday Night Wars.
The Undertaker during the Monday Night Wars. (WWE.com)
         

WWE legend The Undertaker has revealed that there was a time in his career when he thought of jumping ships to rival company WCW.

Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, has been with the WWE since his debut in 1990, making him the longest-tenured superstar, but back in the 1990s, when the Monday Night Wars were at its peak with Raw and Monday Nitro doing head to head battle at the prime time TV slot, the Deadman explained the reasons that pushed him close to joining Ted Turner’s company.

“Yea, there was a time I was so frustrated with our creative direction. We had a bunch of really goofy characters. They (WCW) are down there doing real angles. It was common knowledge that they opened up the checkbook,” Undertaker said on Sam Roberts’ “Not Sam Wrestling” podcast.

“I was hearing guys talking about the money they are making. You would be able to get a good check and stay at home most of the time. Those thoughts were there. But, when it got down to it, I said I can’t. Obviously, I’m not the best businessman but something inside me said you can’t leave here.”

The Undertaker has been loyal to Vince McMahon and the WWE, even though his contemporaries were switching to WCW one by one. It began with WWE’s biggest superstar Hulk Hogan’s move in 1994, followed by Lex Luger, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and even Bret Hart moving to WWE. But Taker, despite being aware of the lucrative offer that awaited him at WCW, made up his mind to remain with the WWE, despite the company struggling with TV ratings.

In fact, WCW beat WWE in TV ratings for 84 weeks in a row. But once WWE broke its rival’s winning streak, WCW lagged behind and eventually ran out of business in 2001.

“One, when I was there, and although the management had changed at this point, I went in to renegotiate a contract. I had been there for 8 or 9 months. My deal was coming up. I was trying to get a little bump in the money. I was on the bare minimum deal. I wasn’t looking to break the house,” Undertaker revealed further.

“I went in and met with Jim Herd, Ole Anderson, and Jim Barnett. They looked at me straight in the eyes, and said you are a great athlete, but nobody will ever pay to see you wrestle. My loyalty to Vince was stronger than the short-term cash I could have made if I left.”

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 toll nears 12,000 after backlog data reconciled
India’s Covid-19 toll nears 12,000 after backlog data reconciled
Beijing’s Tibet plan, Delhi’s infra push possible triggers for China’s troop build-up
Beijing’s Tibet plan, Delhi’s infra push possible triggers for China’s troop build-up
LIVE: Germany registers 187,184 Covid-19 cases, death toll at 8,830
LIVE: Germany registers 187,184 Covid-19 cases, death toll at 8,830
China’s silence on PLA casualties continues, so does the blame game
China’s silence on PLA casualties continues, so does the blame game
‘How dare China kill our soldiers?’: Rahul Gandhi on Galwan Valley face-off
‘How dare China kill our soldiers?’: Rahul Gandhi on Galwan Valley face-off
EXCLUSIVE | Pant immensely skilled but needs to be groomed: Kirmani
EXCLUSIVE | Pant immensely skilled but needs to be groomed: Kirmani
Bengal dropped from speakers list at PM meet, Mamata likely to skip: Report
Bengal dropped from speakers list at PM meet, Mamata likely to skip: Report
Dexamethasone first drug to improve survival in covid-19
Dexamethasone first drug to improve survival in covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In