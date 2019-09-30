e-paper
Usain Bolt’s World Championships gold medal record broken by USA’s Allyson Felix

Felix’s gold tally is now at 12, one more than what Bolt finished with at the 2017 World Championships.

other-sports Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:37 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Doha
Allyson Felix breaks Usain Bolt’s World Championships gold medal record.
Allyson Felix breaks Usain Bolt’s World Championships gold medal record.(Reuters)
         

US’ Allyson Felix surpassed Jamaican great Usain Bolt as the most decorated athlete in the history of World Athletics Championships as she helped her team to the 4x400m mixed relay title in Doha. It took Felix’s gold tally to 12, one more than what Bolt finished with at the 2017 World Championships.

USA on Sunday ran to the top of the pile with a world record time of 3:09.34. Felix was level with Bolt with most gold medals at the Worlds before she helped Michael Cherry power clear on the last leg. Cherry helped the USA surpass Poland and take the lead.

READ | Just 0.18 seconds behind Bolt! Christian Coleman clocks 9.76 to win 100m title at World Athletic Championships- WATCH

Poland had sent its two men out first in a bid to build an unassailable lead and they were leading comfortably until Cherry’s run. Felix ran the second leg for her team.

Poland ended up without a podium finish, with Jamaica claiming second and Bahrain finishing third.

Felix, 33, now has a dozen golds at the world championships in five different events: 200m, 400m, 4x100m, 4x400m and the mixed 4x400m.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 14:36 IST

