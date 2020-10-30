e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Veteran Raikkonen to remain with ‘second family’ Alfa Romeo

Veteran Raikkonen to remain with ‘second family’ Alfa Romeo

Raikkonen, crowned world champion in 2007 driving for Ferrari, will be able to extend his record number of Grand Prix starts which he set earlier this season.

other-sports Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 16:12 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen poses for a photo.
Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen poses for a photo. (REUTERS)
         

Finland’s former Formula One champion Kimi Raikkonen has been retained by the team he calls his “second family” Alfa Romeo for next season along with team-mate Antonio Giovinazzi.

Raikkonen, crowned world champion in 2007 driving for Ferrari, will be able to extend his record number of Grand Prix starts which he set earlier this season.

The 41-year-old known as ‘The Iceman’ -- who finished runner-up twice in the world championship -- will be competing in his 19th season at the highest level.

Giovinazzi, 26, is Ferrari’s reserve driver and they saw enough of his ability this season to give him another campaign -- Ferrari control one of the Alfa seats.

The announcement comes a day after Alfa Romeo confirmed its commercial deal to brand and back the Swiss-based team that started its life in F1 as Sauber in 1993.

Raikkonen, who made his F1 debut with Sauber in 2001, before moving back to them in 2019 after a second stint with Ferrari, said the team was like a home from home for him.

“It is more than a team to me; it is like a second family,” he said.

“So many of the faces that were around me when I made my F1 debut in 2001 are still here and the unique atmosphere of this team is what gives me that extra motivation to keep going.

“This is a team that values hard work over words and this fits well with my style.”

Raikkonen, who is 17th in the drivers’ standings with two points this season, added he hoped he and Giovinazzi could move up a gear next season and challenge for more points.

Alfa Romeo said the line-up highlighted the team’s “commitment to continuity”.

“I still see the passion and motivation in Kimi every time I see him at work,” said team boss Frederic Vasseur.

“He can be trusted to deliver 100% of what the car can produce and he is a true leader for the people working around him.

“Antonio finished last year’s campaign strongly and he picked up where he left off and kept improving throughout 2020.”

Raikkonen and Giovinazzi will be seeking to repay the confidence placed in them with a decent showing at this weekend’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

tags
top news
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Eating out, grocery shopping riskier than air travel during Covid: Study
Eating out, grocery shopping riskier than air travel during Covid: Study
TN guv clears 7.5% quota bill, govt school students to get preference in NEET
TN guv clears 7.5% quota bill, govt school students to get preference in NEET
‘Bineesh Kodiyeri funded Bengaluru drug peddler’: Enforcement Directorate
‘Bineesh Kodiyeri funded Bengaluru drug peddler’: Enforcement Directorate
Sheep diplomacy amid pandemic: Mongolia sends sheep via secure bubble
Sheep diplomacy amid pandemic: Mongolia sends sheep via secure bubble
‘Conversion just for marriage’s sake not acceptable’: Allahabad High Court
‘Conversion just for marriage’s sake not acceptable’: Allahabad High Court
‘Consider face masks like Covid-19 vaccine’: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
‘Consider face masks like Covid-19 vaccine’: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Breakdancing: What a sport!
Breakdancing: What a sport!
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In