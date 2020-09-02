e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Vinesh Phogat recovers from Covid-19, tests negative twice

Vinesh Phogat recovers from Covid-19, tests negative twice

The only woman wrestler to have qualified for Tokyo Olympics, Vinesh said she would prefer to be in isolation for some time.

other-sports Updated: Sep 02, 2020 14:24 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File photo of Vinesh Phogat.
File photo of Vinesh Phogat. (Getty Images for Laureus)
         

India’s top woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat has recovered from coronavirus, returning negative tests twice, but remains in isolation for precautionary purpose. The 24-year-old could not receive her ‘Khel Ratna’ as she tested positive just ahead of the virtual National Sports Awards ceremony on August 29.

“I underwent a second COVID-19 test yesterday (Tuesday) and am happy to report that I have received a negative result,” Vinesh tweeted.

“While this is great news, I will be remaining in isolation as a precautionary measure a big thank you to everyone for your prayers.”

Vinesh’s personal coach Woller Akos is still in Belgium and she trained with Om Prakash Dahiya, who also tested positive, and perhaps got infected during training. Om Prakash was selected for Dronacharya and he also missed out on receiving the honour on August 29.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was forced to postpone the women’s national training camp in Lucknow due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The camp was to begin on September 1.

However, the men’s camp begun as scheduled in Sonepat.

